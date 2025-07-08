Red Sox's Richard Fitts: Sent back to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Red Sox optioned Fitts to Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
With Hunter Dobbins (elbow) likely to return later this week and the All-Star break looming, Fitts will head to Worcester where he can remain on a regular starter's schedule. He could rejoin the rotation after the break, although it's not a guarantee since Tanner Houck (elbow) is nearing a return.
