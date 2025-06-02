Fitts will start Monday's game against the Angels in Boston.

With the Red Sox moving Hunter Dobbins to the bullpen last week, Fitts appears poised to hold down a spot in the rotation, at least until Boston gets Kutter Crawford (knee) and/or Tanner Houck (elbow) back from the injured list. After missing nearly six weeks due to a pectoral strain, Fitts returned from the IL last Tuesday. He started in the Red Sox's loss to the Brewers that day, but because he didn't get fully stretched out on his rehab assignment prior to being activated, Fitts was lifted after tossing three innings and 44 pitches. Fitts will likely be operating under a limited pitch count once again Monday in the first of what's expected to be two starts this week. The right-hander lines up for a second start this weekend against the Yankees on the road.