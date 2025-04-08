Fitts (0-2) allowed three runs on six hits and four walks over six innings Monday, striking out four and taking a loss against the Blue Jays.

Fitts escaped a bases-loaded threat unscathed in the first inning before Toronto plated a pair of runs in the third and another in the fifth. He wasn't very effective and had to dance around a few sticky situations. Fitts tossed 102 pitches (67 strikes) and generated 13 whiffs, including five each with his fastball and slider. He's given up exactly three runs over six frames in each of his first two starts this season but has an 0-2 record to show for it. Fitts will continue searching for his first win in his next outing, which is projected to be on the road this weekend against the White Sox.