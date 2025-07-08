Fitts (1-3) earned the win in Monday's game against the Rockies, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk across 5.2 frames. He struck out six.

The 25-year-old finally picked up his first MLB win in his 12th career start despite entering this contest with a solid 3.33 ERA across 48.2 big-league innings. The lone run Fitts allowed in this outing came on a Brenton Doyle RBI single in the second, as the Boston right-hander conceded only one extra-base hit -- a double to his final batter faced, Thairo Estrada. In 33.2 innings this season, Fitts has pitched to a 4.28 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 28:10 K:BB. He is currently scheduled to make his next start against the Rays at home this weekend.