Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Allows five in no-decision

Porcello allowed five runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out three over 5.1 innings in Wednesday's loss to the Yankees. He did not factor into the decision.

Porcello struggled with command in this one, throwing just 51 of his 91 pitches for strikes and tallying season-worst totals for both walks and strikeouts. It was the first real blip on the radar this year for the former Cy Young winner, but it's tough to read much into it, as it came on the road against the highest-scoring offense to date. He'll carry a 5-0 record and 2.79 ERA as he tries to get back on track next time out against the Athletics on Monday.