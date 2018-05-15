Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Allows five runs in loss to A's

Porcello (5-1) allowed five runs on nine hits with no walks across six innings while taking the loss Monday against the A's. He struck out five.

Porcello was knocked around at times, with the number of hits and extra-base hits against him representing season highs. He allowed solo home runs in the third and sixth innings, with a three-run fourth in between. Porcello still threw 64 percent of his pitches for strikes and induced eight groundball outs, but hard contact was his worst enemy on the night. He's suddenly allowed 10 earned runs over 11.1 innings in his last two starts and has allowed at least three earned runs in four of the last five. Still, he'll take a solid 3.28 ERA into Saturday's matchup with the Orioles.