Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Allows four in no-decision
Porcello allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five over 5.2 innings in Wednesday's win over the Angels. He did not factor into the decision.
Porcello was staked out to a 6-0 lead after the second inning, but he allowed a solo shot in the fifth and a three-run homer in the sixth and had to settle for a no-decision after the bullpen couldn't make the lead hold up. He's now sporting a 3.60 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 99:24 over 105 innings. Next up is a road interleague start against the Nationals on Monday.
