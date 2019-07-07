Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Allows six runs in win
Porcello (6-7) earned the win Saturday against the Tigers despite giving up six runs on nine hits over 5.2 innings. He struck out five and walked one.
Porcello was in great shape heading into the sixth inning with only two runs allowed, but he was charged with four runs in his final frame to tank his pitching line. It's the third straight start he's surrendered at least five runs. The 30-year-old enters the All-Star break with a 5.33 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 81:31 K:BB in 18 starts.
