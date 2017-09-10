Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Allows two runs in loss to Rays
Porcello (9-16) allowed two runs on five hits and three walks across five innings while taking the loss Sunday against the Rays. He struck out four.
Porcello enjoyed a strong outing that was tarnished by a poor fifth inning in which he allowed a pair of runs on four hits and a walk. He ran up his pitch count at that point and did not return for the sixth, marking the second straight outing he failed to complete six frames. Porcello's outing was an improvement on the seven runs he allowed in his previous turn, but he has still allowed 14 runs over 21.2 innings in his last four. He will carry a subpar 4.64 ERA into Saturday's start against the same Rays club.
