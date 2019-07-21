Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Another poor outing
Porcello (8-7) allowed six earned runs on 11 hits and a walk while striking out four across five innings to earn the win Saturday against the Orioles.
Porcello didn't pitch well, surrendering two home runs and four additional extra-base hits. However, the Red Sox scored 17 runs, helping him to his eighth win of the campaign. That shouldn't mask Porcello's poor showings of late as he's allowed four or more earned runs in five consecutive starts. As a result, he has a bloated 5.61 ERA and 1.46 WHIP across 110.2 innings for the season. He'll look to turn things around in his next start, currently scheduled Thursday against the Yankees.
