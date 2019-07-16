Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Bailed out by offense again
Porcello (7-7) picked up the win Monday in a 10-8 victory over the Blue Jays, giving up four runs on eight hits over six innings while striking out two.
The right-hander has been tagged for at least four runs in each of his last four starts, stumbling to a 10.50 ERA over that stretch, but he still boasts a 2-1 record in that time thanks to the Boston offense. Porcello will look to right the ship in his next outing Saturday in Baltimore.
