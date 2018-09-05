Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Being set up for postseason
Porcello will get extra rest after his next scheduled start Sunday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Porcello will start Sunday's series finale against the Astros, then receive an undetermined amount of extra rest before he starts again. "(Porcello) will pitch Sunday and then we'll make an adjustment with him as far as usage," manager Alex Cora said. "We've been using him a lot. We've been talking about resting guys and resting pitchers and I think he deserves it." It appears Cora is getting his rotation lined up for the postseason beginning with Porcello, who is Boston's leader in innings and pitches. RotoWire has him scheduled to start Saturday, Sept. 15, against the Mets. That puts him on a normal five-day routine leading up to start of the ALDS on Oct. 5.
