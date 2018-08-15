Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Bounces back with 10 strikeouts

Porcello (15-5) earned the win against the Phillies on Tuesday by allowing one run on two hits over seven innings. He struck out 10 and did not walk a batter.

Porcello rebounded after allowing seven runs in his last outing with his lone blemish Tuesday being a solo home run by Rhys Hoskins during the fifth inning. The 29-year-old has a 4.04 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with 150 strikeouts over 151.2 innings during an up-and-down season, and currently lines up to start Monday against the Indians.