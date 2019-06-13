Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Calms down after shaky start
Porcello allowed two runs on five hits while striking out six over 6.2 innings in a no-decision against the Rangers on Wednesday.
Porcello put the Red Sox in an early hole, giving up a two-run, first-inning double to Hunter Pence, but settled in after that. He retired the next 15 batters and 18 of the final 20 he faced. The right-hander had allowed 14 runs over his three previous outings before turning in Wednesday's quality start. Next up for Porcello is a road matchup against the Twins on Monday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...
-
Tuesday waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should look to add on Tuesday and reviews winners and losers...