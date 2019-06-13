Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Calms down after shaky start

Porcello allowed two runs on five hits while striking out six over 6.2 innings in a no-decision against the Rangers on Wednesday.

Porcello put the Red Sox in an early hole, giving up a two-run, first-inning double to Hunter Pence, but settled in after that. He retired the next 15 batters and 18 of the final 20 he faced. The right-hander had allowed 14 runs over his three previous outings before turning in Wednesday's quality start. Next up for Porcello is a road matchup against the Twins on Monday.