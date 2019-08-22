Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Can't find plate against Phillies
Porcello (11-10) took the loss Wednesday, giving up three runs on three hits and four walks over five innings while striking out three as the Red Sox fell 5-2 to the Phillies.
A light rain fell throughout the game, which may have contributed to the 12 free passes and three wild pitches issued by the two staffs combined, and Porcello himself has only walked more than two batters in a start one other time since June 1. The right-hander will carry a 5.49 ERA and 112:42 K:BB through 144.1 innings into his next outing Tuesday, on the road at Coors Field.
