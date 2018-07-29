Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Carried to win by offense
Porcello (13-4) picked up the win Saturday, getting tagged for four runs on five hits and a walk over 5.2 innings while striking out five in a 10-4 victory over the Twins.
The right-hander stumbled early and was facing a 4-1 deficit by the third inning, but Porcello steadied the ship enough for the Red Sox offense to come roaring back. He's now won five of his last six decisions, and the 29-year-old will take a 4.03 ERA into his next outing Friday at home against the Yankees.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Collects 12th victory•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Tosses disastrous outing•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Strikes out nine in win over Royals•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Wins with arm, bat•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Allows four in no-decision•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Dominates Twins for ninth win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?