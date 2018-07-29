Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Carried to win by offense

Porcello (13-4) picked up the win Saturday, getting tagged for four runs on five hits and a walk over 5.2 innings while striking out five in a 10-4 victory over the Twins.

The right-hander stumbled early and was facing a 4-1 deficit by the third inning, but Porcello steadied the ship enough for the Red Sox offense to come roaring back. He's now won five of his last six decisions, and the 29-year-old will take a 4.03 ERA into his next outing Friday at home against the Yankees.