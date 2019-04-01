Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Chased after 2.2 innings
Porcello (0-1) yielded nine runs (four earned) in 2.2 innings while taking the loss against Seattle on Sunday. He struck out three, walked four and allowed six hits.
Obviously not the way Porcello was looking to kick off his 2019 campaign. The 30-year-old righty totally unraveled in the third frame, allowing seven runs before getting yanked. Looking to avoid his third straight year with an ERA over 4.00, Porcello will try to turn it around against the Rangers on Friday.
