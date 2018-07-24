Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Collects 12th victory
Porcello (12-4) tossed six scoreless innings, allowing six hits and one walk while fanning six across six innings as he notched the win Monday over Baltimore.
Porcello managed to rebound following a horrendous performance his last time out: he surrendered eight runs over just two innings against the Blue Jays. He's gone 3-1 through four starts in July, and he'll look to close out the month on a high note in his next outing, which figures to come Saturday against Minnesota.
