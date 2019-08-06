Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Cruises to 10th win
Porcello (10-8) picked up the win in Monday's 7-5 victory over the Royals, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over six innings while striking out five.
The right-hander was in control, not even allowing a baserunner past second base until the sixth inning as he threw 99 pitches (67 strikes). Porcello now has 10 quality starts on the season, and he'll carry a 5.54 ERA and 104:36 K:BB through 128.1 innings into his next outing Saturday, at home against the Angels.
