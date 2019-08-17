Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Cruises to 11th win

Porcello (11-9) picked up the win in Friday's 9-1 rout of the Orioles, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over six innings while striking out two.

The right-hander has been alternating decent starts with bad ones since the All-Star break, but the aggregate result (5.90 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 28:7 K:BB through 39.2 innings) isn't very encouraging despite a 5-2 record over that stretch. Porcello will look to break the pattern in his next outing Wednesday, at home against the Phillies.