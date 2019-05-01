Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Delivers eight two-hit frames
Porcello (2-3) earned the win against the Athletics on Tuesday by giving up only two hits across eight shutout innings. He struck out eight and walked two.
Porcello allowed only two baserunners into scoring position all evening as he locked down Oakland. The 30-year-old had a rough start to the season but over his last three starts has allowed five runs over 19.2 innings (2.29 ERA) with a 18:4 K:BB. Porcello will look to keep things going when he faces the White Sox on Sunday.
