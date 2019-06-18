Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Delivers seven scoreless innings

Porcello (5-6) gave up four hits and one walk while striking out eight through seven scoreless innings, taking the win against the Twins on Monday.

Porcello forced 12 swinging strikes and only allowed five baserunners in the dominant performance. He pounded the zone with 68 strikes out of his 94 pitches. The 30-year old has a 5-6 record with a 4.31 ERA through 15 starts this season. Porcello will look to keep it going in his next start Saturday against the Blue Jays.