Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Delivers two strong innings
Porcello allowed two hits and struck out four over two scoreless innings in Thursday's game against the Astros.
Porcello looked sharp in his first spring outing, a contrast to how he looked last season. The 2016 AL Cy Young winner followed up by losing 17 games and allowing an AL-high 236 hits in 2017. He stressed the need to get back to aggressively throwing his sinker, according to Jen McCaffrey of MassLive.com.
