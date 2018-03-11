Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Dogged by first-inning trouble
Porcello allowed a pair of first-innings runs and four overall on seven hits with no walks while striking out three in Sunday's start against the Orioles.
That's a representative line for most of Porcello's starts in 2017 -- give up first-inning runs and a ton of hits that results in a loss. The right-hander was dogged by slow starts last season, when he posted a 6.55 ERA and opponents hit .311 against him in 33 first innings. He told freelancer Maureen Mullen for MLB.com that it's all about command. He didn't command well enough in the first innings last season and that was the problem Sunday, but added his command previous to Sunday has been good.
