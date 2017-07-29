Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Drops 14th decision of season

Porcello (4-14) allowed four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five across seven innings to take the loss Friday against the Royals.

Porcello gave up a pair of homers to account for all the runs he allowed while the offense gave him very little in the way of support, leading to his 14th loss of the season. This was the first time in five July loutings in which he hasn't posted a quality start, and although his ERA sits at 4.55, he seems to have put a rough start to the season well behind him. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Indians.