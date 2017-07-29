Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Drops 14th decision of season
Porcello (4-14) allowed four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five across seven innings to take the loss Friday against the Royals.
Porcello gave up a pair of homers to account for all the runs he allowed while the offense gave him very little in the way of support, leading to his 14th loss of the season. This was the first time in five July loutings in which he hasn't posted a quality start, and although his ERA sits at 4.55, he seems to have put a rough start to the season well behind him. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Indians.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Tabbed as Friday's starter•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Falls to 0-4 in past five starts•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Provides another quality start during loss•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Goes eight strong but still loses•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Allows three through 6.1 in no-decision•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Takes 10th loss Wednesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...