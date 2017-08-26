Play

Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Drops 15th decision of 2017 on Friday

Porcello (8-15) allowed 11 runs, four of which were earned, on nine runs and one walk while striking out four across 4.2 innings to take the loss Friday against the Orioles.

Porcello gave up runs in each inning he pitched except for the fourth, and the only solace that fantasy owners can take was that seven of the runs he allowed were unearned. This horrible outing came after he allowed just six runs over his last 19 innings covering three starts, but overall, he's been a fairly reliable option over the last two months. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

