Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Drops 17th decision of season Friday
Porcello (10-17) allowed four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three across four innings, but received no decision Friday against the Reds.
Porcello gave up a grand slam to Scooter Gennett in the first inning, but the offense came back to score enough runs to take him off the hook for a potential loss. He had just pieced together a pair of decent starts, but just as it's been for most of the season, he's struggled to have sustained success, which has made him an erratic fantasy option. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Blue Jays.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Fires gem en route to 10th win•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Allows two runs in loss to Rays•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Gives up three homers in loss•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Scores win over Jays on Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Drops 15th decision of 2017 on Friday•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Throws six one-run innings in win Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...