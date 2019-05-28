Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Earns fourth win
Porcello (4-4) gave up five runs (three earned) on eight hits and three walks while striking out four through 6.2 innings to get the win against the Indians on Monday.
Porcello ran into trouble right out of the gate as he allowed three runs in the first three innings, but settled down to give the Red Sox a chance to get him his fourth win. While he doesn't strike out many batters, he delivered his seventh consecutive outing of six or more innings. The 30-year-old has a 4.41 ERA and a 7.3 K/9 through 11 starts this season. Porcello will make his next start Saturday against the Yankees.
