Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Experimenting with new changeup

Porcello is testing out a two-seam changeup grip that he learned from Eduardo Rodriguez, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Porcello already has a changeup, throwing the pitch 11.7 percent of the time last season, though it's hardly been a weapon and has graded out as a slight slight negative or worse in three of the last four seasons. Rodriguez's changeup, on the other hand, has graded out as his best offering over the course of his four-year career. There's no guarantee that the pitch will work out for Porcello, but an improved arsenal could potentially help him stand out from a large group of steady but unspectacular starters.