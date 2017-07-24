Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Falls to 0-4 in past five starts

Porcello (4-13) allowed three runs on five hits with one walk and six strikeouts over eight innings in Sunday's loss to the Angels.

Porcello struggled with the long ball in this one, as all three runs against him came on solo homers. He allowed 23 home runs in 223 innings while winning the AL Cy Young award last season, but has now given up just as many in 133.1 innings this year. That decline in performance coupled with a lack of run support has completely reversed Porcello's record from 22-4 to 4-13. He'll look to avoid a fourth consecutive loss Saturday against the Royals.