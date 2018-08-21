Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Fans six in loss

Porcello (15-6) gave up five runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six over seven innings Monday against the Indians. He took the loss.

The game was tied at 3-3 heading into the seventh inning and Porcello proceeded to get the first out before walking the next batter. He was then hit in the gut by a comebacker off the bat of Yan Gomes, which led to a fielder's choice. Greg Allen then broke the tie with a two-run home run, which proved to be the difference in the game. After the game he said he was fine despite the comebacker. Porcello's next start should come Saturday in Tampa Bay.