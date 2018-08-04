Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Fires one-hitter against Yankees
Porcello (14-4) dominated the Yankees in Friday's 4-1 win, allowing only one run on one hit while striking out nine in a complete-game victory.
The right-hander put together his best start of the campaign, facing only one batter over the minimum on a solo shot by Miguel Andujar while fanning a season-high nine. Porcello will take a 3.84 ERA into his next outing Thursday in Toronto.
