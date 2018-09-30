Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Fires two scoreless innings
Porcello allowed no hits and a walk in two scoreless innings during Sunday's 10-2 win over the Yankees. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.
Porcello didn't have great command as only 22 of his 40 pitches were for strikes, but he wasn't in the game long enough to cause any issues. The Red Sox used seven relievers to finish the game, each throwing a single inning. The 29-year-old finishes the regular season with a 4.28 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 190:48 K:BB over 191.1 innings.
