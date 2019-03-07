Red Sox's Rick Porcello: First spring start ahead

Porcello is scheduled to make his spring debut Sunday against the Rays, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The Red Sox have held their top starters back from spring competition, preferring they get their work in on the backfields and in batting practice. Porcello will be the first of the rotation's top four starters to face MLB hitters in a game environment. The right-hander brings a five-pitch mix to every start, so he can change up when one of the pitches isn't working. Porcello posted a 4.28 ERA in 33 starts last season.