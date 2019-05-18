Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Gives up costly homer

Porcello (3-4) allowed two runs on six hits with three strikeouts and one walk across seven-plus innings while taking a loss against the Astros on Friday.

The right-hander permitted baserunners to reach scoring position in just two of the first seven frames, but to open the eighth, Porcello allowed a double and home run. He exited after that, but his night was already ruined, as he coughed up a one-run lead. Just as it's been the last few years, Porcello has experienced difficulties keeping the ball in the park in 2019. He owns a 1.6 HR/9 through nine starts, which is only slightly better than his 1.7 HR/9 he posted in 2017 when he led the league with 38 homers allowed. His FIP also sits at 4.96, which is the highest of his career. Porcello is 3-4 with a 4.80 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 43 strikeouts in 50.2 innings this season. He will start next at the Blue Jays on Wednesday.