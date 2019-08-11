Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Gives up two more homers
Porcello (10-9) allowed five runs on five hits with no walks and three strikeouts across five innings while taking a loss against the Angels on Saturday.
The Angels possessed a four-run lead when Porcello left, and then Los Angeles tagged the Red Sox bullpen for seven more runs in the seventh. Porcello's biggest problem remains the same, as he's yielded 13 home runs in his last eight outings. During that stretch, Porcello has actually only lost twice, but he owns an 8.39 ERA. Overall, he has a 5.67 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 107 strikeouts and 1.7 HR/9 in 133.1 innings this season. Porcello will look to end his home run struggles in his next start at home against the Orioles on Friday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates a couple two-start sleeper possibilities, but...
-
Week 21 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...