Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Gives up two more homers

Porcello (10-9) allowed five runs on five hits with no walks and three strikeouts across five innings while taking a loss against the Angels on Saturday.

The Angels possessed a four-run lead when Porcello left, and then Los Angeles tagged the Red Sox bullpen for seven more runs in the seventh. Porcello's biggest problem remains the same, as he's yielded 13 home runs in his last eight outings. During that stretch, Porcello has actually only lost twice, but he owns an 8.39 ERA. Overall, he has a 5.67 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 107 strikeouts and 1.7 HR/9 in 133.1 innings this season. Porcello will look to end his home run struggles in his next start at home against the Orioles on Friday.