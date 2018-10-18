Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Goes four innings in Game 4
Porcello gave up four runs on seven hits with one walk over four innings in a no-decision against the Astros in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series. He struck out three.
Porcello worked in and out of trouble through his four innings of work, but ultimately two long balls from George Springer and Tony Kemp sealed his fate in Game 4. The right-hander allowed one run, no walks and five hits in his first three appearances of the postseason, but this outing raises his ERA to 7.20.
