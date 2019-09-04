Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Hit hard by Twins
Porcello (12-11) allowed six earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five across four innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Twins.
Porcello surrendered two long balls, accounting for half of his earned runs. However, he also allowed a couple big rallies, surrendering two earned runs in the first inning after both walking and hitting a batter with a pitch. Similarly, he let the Twins put together three hits -- a single, double and triple -- in the third frame, with two runs crossing the plate as a result. Porcello had gotten improved results in his last three starts, allowing just six earned runs across 16 innings. Despite that decent stretch, his ERA for the season now sits at 5.63 to go along with a 1.44 WHIP across 153.1 innings. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, currently scheduled for Sunday against the Yankees.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...