Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Hit hard by Twins

Porcello (12-11) allowed six earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five across four innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Twins.

Porcello surrendered two long balls, accounting for half of his earned runs. However, he also allowed a couple big rallies, surrendering two earned runs in the first inning after both walking and hitting a batter with a pitch. Similarly, he let the Twins put together three hits -- a single, double and triple -- in the third frame, with two runs crossing the plate as a result. Porcello had gotten improved results in his last three starts, allowing just six earned runs across 16 innings. Despite that decent stretch, his ERA for the season now sits at 5.63 to go along with a 1.44 WHIP across 153.1 innings. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, currently scheduled for Sunday against the Yankees.