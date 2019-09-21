Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Hurls six scoreless frames

Porcello allowed three hits and struck out six over six scoreless innings Friday against the Rays. He didn't factor into the decision.

Porcello was sharp in this one, but after the Red Sox struck for two runs in the seventh inning, the Rays would answer with two runs of their own, resulting in a no-decision. The 30-year-old right-hander has been solid over his last two outings, giving up just two runs while fanning 13 over 11 innings of work.