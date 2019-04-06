Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Knocked around by Arizona
Porcello (0-2) took his second loss of the season after surrendering seven runs on 10 hits and three walks while striking out five over 4.2 innings Friday against the Diamondbacks.
Porcello cruised through the first two innings before giving up a run in the third, four in the fourth and two more in the fifth prior to being mercifully lifted. He threw 61 of 98 pitches for strikes on the night and evidently caught too much of the plate at times. The 30-year-old has been roughed up in both of his starts to begin the 2019 campaign, allowing 16 runs (11 earned) while striking out eight over 7.1 innings.
