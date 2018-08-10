Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Knocked around for seven runs

Porcello (14-5) threw four innings and took the loss Thursday, yielding seven runs on six hits and three walks in the 8-5 loss to Toronto. He struck out five batters and allowed two home runs.

In his last start, Porcello shut down the Yankees, allowing just one hit in a complete-game victory. Thursday was clearly a different story. The 29-year-old right gave up four runs in the first three innings and was eventually chased by a Randal Grichuk homer before recording an out in the fifth. Porcello has been inconsistent for most of 2018 and now owns a 4.17 ERA in 144.2 innings. He'll look to get back in the win column Tuesday against Philadelphia.