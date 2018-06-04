Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Moves to 8-2
Porcello (8-2) picked up the win against the Astros on Sunday, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits over 6.1 innings, striking out five and walking two in a 9-3 win for Boston.
Porcello settled down after giving up a leadoff homer to George Springer and did well to quiet an always-challenging Astros lineup the rest of the way and pick up his eighth win of the season. He had a bit of a rough patch in the middle of May that saw him give up five earned in back-to-back outings, but this was his second straight quality start and his 3.59 ERA and 1.13 WHIP through his 80.1 innings are both solid. He's scheduled to take the mound next against the White Sox at home next Sunday.
