Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Nabs sixth win Saturday

Porcello (6-1) picked up the win over the Orioles on Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks over six innings while striking out nine.

The walks and strikeouts both tied season highs for the right-hander, who threw 67 of 107 pitches for strikes in recording his seventh quality start in 10 trips to the mound. Porcello will carry a 3.39 ERA into his next outing Friday at home against the Braves.