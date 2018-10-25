Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Named Game 3 starter

Manager Alex Cora said Porcello will start Game 3 of the World Series against the Dodgers on Friday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Porcello will get the ball for Game 3 after Nathan Eovaldi was used in relief during each of the first two games of the series. The right-hander owns a 4.22 ERA and 6:1 K:BB through four postseason appearances (two starts, 10.2 innings). In his most recent start, Porcello was tagged for four runs on seven hits -- including a pair of homers -- in four innings against the Astros in the ALCS.