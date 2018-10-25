Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Named Game 3 starter
Manager Alex Cora said Porcello will start Game 3 of the World Series against the Dodgers on Friday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Porcello will get the ball for Game 3 after Nathan Eovaldi was used in relief during each of the first two games of the series. The right-hander owns a 4.22 ERA and 6:1 K:BB through four postseason appearances (two starts, 10.2 innings). In his most recent start, Porcello was tagged for four runs on seven hits -- including a pair of homers -- in four innings against the Astros in the ALCS.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Goes four innings in Game 4•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Starting Game 4•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Next start moved to Game 4•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Fires two scoreless innings•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Takes no-decision Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Picks up 17th win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...