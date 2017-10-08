Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Named Game 4 starter
Porcello will start Game 4 of the ALDS against the Astros on Monday, Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com reports.
Porcello didn't finish the season in the best way, as he posted a 5.93 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over his last five starts. Over said games he threw 27.1 innings and put together a bleak 21:10 K:BB. He'll face a high-scoring Astros offense in Monday's must-win contest.
