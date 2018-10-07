Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Next start moved to Game 4
Porcello will make his next start in Game 4 of the ALDS against the Yankees, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
Porcello was originally in line to start Game 3 on Monday night, but the Red Sox will instead give him an extra day to rest after appearing in relief in Game 1. Nathan Eovaldi will take the hill Monday, leaving Porcello to face off with CC Sabathia on Tuesday to either clinch the series or avoid elimination from the playoffs.
