Red Sox's Rick Porcello: No luck in no-decision

Porcello allowed three runs on three hits and a season-high three walks while striking out nine over seven innings in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays.

The five quality starts out of five outings for Porcello, who gave up all three runs in the second inning without giving up anything resembling a hard-hit ball. He was nicked by a walk, a weak dribbler that found the outfield grass, an infield single and two fielders' choices. Other than that, he was nearly spotless, retiring 16 of the final 18 batters faced. His ERA is still a shiny 1.93 as he prepares for his next start Sunday at home against the Rays.