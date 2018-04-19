Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Notches fourth win in as many starts
Porcello (4-0) held the Angels to just six hits over six shutout innings with six strikeouts to earn the win Wednesday night.
Porcello tossed his third consecutive quality start and has yet to allow more than three runs in a start. Wednesday's outing gives him 13 straight scoreless innings. It's hard to find a flaw in Porcello's season thus far. His 1.40 ERA is backed up by a brilliant 23:1 K:BB over 25.2 innings.
