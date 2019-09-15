Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Picks up 13th victory
Porcello (13-12) allowed two runs on five hits with one walk and six strikeouts across five innings while earning a victory against the Phillies on Sunday.
The 30-year-old did allow another homer, but he broke his two-game streak of yielding at least six runs. Finishing on a high note such as this is about the best Porcello owners can hope for at this point, though, because it's been a very disappointing year. Behind a 1.7 HR/9, which is tied for the highest in his career, and 2.5 BB/9, his highest mark since his rookie season, Porcello has a 5.77 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 129 strikeouts in 162.1 innings this year. His next start is scheduled for Friday at the Rays.
