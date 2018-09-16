Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Picks up 17th win

Porcello (17-7) picked up the win Saturday against the Mets, allowing three runs on two hits and one walk across five innings. He struck out five.

Porcello was sharp through three innings but stumbled in the fourth, allowing a single and a walk before serving up a three-run homer to Brandon Nimmo. He responded with a scoreless fifth inning, and the Red Sox posted four runs in the bottom half of the frame to put him in line for the win. The right-hander was pulled after the fifth inning with the Red Sox looking to limit his innings down the stretch to keep him fresh for the playoffs. Porcello now owns a respectable 4.30 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 187:45 K:BB across 31 outings (184.1 innings) this season. Next up will be a road start against the Indians.