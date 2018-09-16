Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Picks up 17th win
Porcello (17-7) picked up the win Saturday against the Mets, allowing three runs on two hits and one walk across five innings. He struck out five.
Porcello was sharp through three innings but stumbled in the fourth, allowing a single and a walk before serving up a three-run homer to Brandon Nimmo. He responded with a scoreless fifth inning, and the Red Sox posted four runs in the bottom half of the frame to put him in line for the win. The right-hander was pulled after the fifth inning with the Red Sox looking to limit his innings down the stretch to keep him fresh for the playoffs. Porcello now owns a respectable 4.30 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 187:45 K:BB across 31 outings (184.1 innings) this season. Next up will be a road start against the Indians.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Workload will be limited Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Surrenders four earned runs•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Being set up for postseason•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Strikes out five in win over Braves•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Surrenders four earned runs•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Whiffs eight in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...